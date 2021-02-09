Donna Lynn Childers Eleazer, 60, of Atlanta died on Oct. 19, 2020. She was born in Laurel on Sept. 3, 1960.
She graduated from R.H. Watkins High School in Laurel and attended The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
Donna Lynn was a loving mother and wife. She also attended to her sick sister until Device's death and continued to care for their mother until Donna Lynn's own passing.
She will be dearly missed by her family and her numerous friends.
She is preceded in death by her father E. Q. Childers and her sister Denise Childers Berger.
She is survived by her husband David Eleazer; daughter Jessica Eleazer; her mother Eleanor Fletcher Childers Silver; and her brother Mark Childers and his wife Jeanne.
A family memorial service for her and her sister at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to your local food bank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.