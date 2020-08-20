Donna M. Nichols, born in Laurel on Dec. 28, 1965, passed from this life on Aug. 14, 2020 at the age of 55.
Donna was employed with McRae’s/Belk, working as a Clinique consultant for 33 years, where she enjoyed helping her customers. She also dearly loved her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Jon Wayne Nichols.
She is survived by her mother Constance Frances Nichols; sisters Terri Montesdeoca of Laurel, Heather Jennings of Gulfport and Nicole McFarlain of Baton Rouge, La.; nieces Megan Batte, Chloé Montesdeoca, Claire McFarlain and Harper Jennings; and nephews Patrick Montesdeoca, Joseph Montesdeoca, Jon David Montesdeoca, Warren McFarlain, Nic Jennings and Carson Jennings.
A memorial service will be at Heritage Heights Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. Rev. Ken Reagan will officiate.
