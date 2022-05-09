Donna M. Stringer, 62, of Laurel passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at University Medical Center in Jackson. She was born Monday, July 6, 1959, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Ellisville. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Roy Crouch will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Donna was a devoted church member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was a great grandmother to all her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents Reynold James “RJ” and Lucille Reeves; and sister Kathy Reeves.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years Benny Stringer; son Chad Stringer (April); daughter Stephanie Hembree (Mike); grandchildren Darran Hembree, Emillee Hembree, Dylan Hembree, Abigail Stringer, Addison Stringer, Amelia Stringer, Kennedie Clark and James Clark; brother Reynolds Reeves (Teresa).
Pallbearers will be Jacob Stringer, Nick Boulware, Tommy Ewing, Herschel Bragg Jr., Titus Crouch and Ronnie Bullock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Johnson and Bill Riggs.
