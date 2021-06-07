Donna Scoggins Hamilton, 61, of Laurel lost her fight with cancer on June 5, 2021. She was born in Laurel on Feb. 21, 1960 to Donald Scoggins and Sara Ellen Griffith Scoggins. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Hamilton was a passionate teacher who loved helping her students be successful in all walks of life. When she was not in the classroom, she enjoyed gardening at home.
Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her mother Sara Ellen Griffith Scoggins and father Donald Scoggins, as well as her grandparents John Burtis Griffith and Eula Geneva Yelverton Griffith, and Robert Mack Scoggins and Maude Walters Scoggins.
She is survived by her husband Walter Lloyd Hamilton; children Jordan Hamilton (Lauren) and Chandler Hamilton (Acie); granddaughter Avery Hamilton; and sister Lori Scoggins Clark (Perry); as well as a host of others, who lovingly referred to her as Momma Donna.
Please join us for a graveside service at Antioch Methodist Church (845 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel) on Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m.
Memory Chapel of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
