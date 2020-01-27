Donnie Rae Chism went to heaven on Jan. 25, 2020 to be with the Lord. He will be missed by family and friends.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 31. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Union Line Cemetery. Rev. Robby Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers are Alan Holifield, Greg Holifield, Donovan Peacock, Terry Ainsworth, Ricky Allen and Jim Conn. Honorary Pallbearer will be Wayne Ainsworth.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Neil Chism; baby girl Evelyn Melanee Chism; daughter Melanee Ann Chism Holifield; and brother Billy G. Chism.
He is survived by his daughter Alice Chism Craven (Charles); grandchildren Elizabeth Craven, Alan Holifield, Renee Holifield and Heather Nicole Holifield; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was retired from Wayne Farms in Laurel.
