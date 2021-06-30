Dora K. Melton, 78, of Ovett passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born Thursday, July 16, 1942 in Moselle.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Eastview Baptist Church in Laurel followed by a funeral service at noon and burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Thomas Montgomery and Rev. James Roberts will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Melton; her mother Ora McDonald; her father Howard Colson; and two brothers, Lawrence Colson and Charles Colson.
Survivors include her four daughters, Keri (Anthony) Parish, Cindy (James) Roberts, Karen Saucier and Susan (Jay) Albritton; two sons, Michael Soelman and Scott (Stephanie) Goode; two sisters, Lola Maroney and Lonette Wieters; brother Shelby Colson; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Hosey, Christopher Hosey, Caleb Saucier, Michael Soelman II, Christian Soelman and Fischer Parish.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
