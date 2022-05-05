Dorcas Jean Williams, 92, of Laurel, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home in Wayne County Mississippi. She was born Thursday, August 1, 1929, in Wayne County, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the First Baptist Church Waynesboro. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church Waynesboro with visitation from 12:00PM till 1:30PM prior to the funeral and burial will follow in Sellers Cemetery on Sellers Cooley Drive in Wayne County. Dr. Steve Smith will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
Jean was devoted to her church family, serving in numerous positions and as a encourager to all in the example of Christ. Her charm and smile enlightened any given moment.
She was preceded in death by her husband, EW Williams, parents, Wilson A. and Inda Jones Sellers, infant daughter, Sylvia Diane Williams, brothers, Edwin Sellers, Jerry Sellers.
Survivors include her sons, Ronald Williams, David Williams (Cindy), grandchildren, Dr. Krystal Powe (Micah), CPT Wilson Williams, Wesley Williams, sisters, Phyllis Beeching, Barbara Foshee, Sue Pryor, Sheila Shoemake and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Donald Sellers, Pat Williams, Micah Powe, Wesley Williams, CPT Wilson Williams, and Justin Cooley.
