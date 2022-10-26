Doris C. Blackwell of Laurel died Sunday, Oct. 23, at the age of 94 surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 27, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with burial in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Jones County. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Pastor Thomas Montgomery of Eastview Baptist Church will officiate.
She was a lifetime member of Eastview Baptist Church, a born-again Christian and she professed Jesus as her Savior. She and Charles ran Blackwell Trucking Company for many years. She loved growing flowers and doing crafts. She was a caregiver to the whole family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Charles Blackwell; and her father and mother W. A. (Red) and Oleta Crosby.
She is survived by her four daughters, Ann Holder (Gary), Carolyn Chancellor (Bill) of Laurel, Charlotte Smith (Stephen) of Bay Springs and Tammy Rogers (Timmy) of Laurel; sisters Mary McReynolds of Byram and Pat Skipper of Laurel; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bill Chancellor, Stephen Smith, Richard Hendry, Jason Lancaster, Christopher Smith and Tony Holder.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eastview Baptist Church, 1618 Hwy 184 East, Laurel, MS 39443 or by calling 601-425-2265.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
