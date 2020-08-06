Doris Elizabeth Parker was born to John E. and Lessie Bush Parrish on Dec. 16, 1930. She went to her eternal home in Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the age of 89.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 69 years Ward Lee Parker; her daughters Charlotte Doris Quin and Leslie Marie Parker; her parents John and Lessie Parrish; and sisters Lena Welborn and Dorothy Wade.
She was a very active and faithful member in her church at Magnolia Baptist, where she served on numerous committees. She served as preschool director/coordinator for many years; she had a special love for children and a great talent for organizing. She worked every Christmas at Sears in the toy department, where she absolutely loved selling children’s toys. She also owned Doris’ Beauty Shop for many years. Some of her favorite hobbies were researching her family genealogy and playing bridge multiple times per week at different locations. She very rarely missed a game. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing golf at Dixie Golf Club.
She is survived by her daughters Leanne and husband Jimmy Chandler, Paula and husband Ford McLeod; her son-in-law Craig Quin; her grandchildren Amie Quin Holifield (Stephen), Michelle Chandler, Mandy Chandler Loper, Molly Chandler Cameron (Andrew) and Paige McLeod Cooley (Mackie); her great-grandchildren Laurel Jones Ishee (Dylan), Elizabeth Jones, Savannah Holifield, Seth Holifield, Parker Cheeks, Maddie Loper, Bryson Loper, and Landen, Hayden, Autumn, Axel and Colton Cooley; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Dr. Billy Dowdy will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Holifield, Dylan Ishee, David Harrison, Ford McLeod, Mackie Cooley and Andrew Cameron.
