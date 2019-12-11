Doris Ethel Buchanan, 91 years old, left this world to join her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 20 years Jasper Buchanan; her parents Oliver and Louise Holifield; sisters Francis Hancock, Grace Ellzey and Betty Jean Holifield; and brothers Edward Holifield and Thomas Holifield.
She is survived by one brother, Billy Ray (Faye) Holifield of Laurel; one sister, Erma (Dub) Wade of Laurel; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
Doris was a devoted Christian and member of Kingston Assembly of God in Laurel. She had many achievements in her life, including a master's degree from USM in science, owner of Buchanan Pest Control, and taught school in Myrick and in Jackson. She was also a member of Eastern Star.
Special thanks to the staff of Jones County Rest Home.
She is very much loved and will be missed by many. She is in Heaven and at peace with her Lord.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 13. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11. Brother Scott Davis will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.