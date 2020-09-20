Doris Evelyn McMillan Lightsey was born Sept. 21, 1932 and died Sept. 18, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 87.
A Celebration of Life service will be at Highland Baptist Church of Laurel on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Benji Sessums and Rev. Eric Estes conducting the service.
Mrs. Lightsey was preceded in death by her father Newton Jasper McMillan; her mother Eva Brannan McMillan; brothers Joe McMillan and Billy McMillan; sister Eva Watkins; and son Robert Lightsey.
Mrs. Lightsey was a member of Highland Baptist Church, where she loved attending the “Faithful Workers” Sunday school class. She was retired from Mississippi Music and loved sewing, gardening and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Lightsey is survived by her husband of 68 years Johnnie M. Lightsey of Laurel; son Ken Lightsey (Brenda) of Corsicana, Texas; daughter Judi McQueen of Laurel; and daughter-in-law Valerie Lightsey of Laurel. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life and include Jessica Sessums (Benji), Matthew McQueen (Gabrielle), Ashley Walker (James), Erin Nydegger (Jeffrey), Tyler Lightsey (Amber), Julie Chaffin (Bryant), Cullen Lightsey, Taylor Lightsey (Anna), Caroline Lightsey and Todd Lightsey. Also left to treasure her memory are Brannan and Christopher Sessums, Greyson and Ella Grace McQueen, Boston, Cade, Hudson and Avery Walker, Jackson, Harper, Kaycee and Emery Nydegger, Grant, Kate and Preston Lightsey, Ruth and Jack Chaffin, and Max Lightsey.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be made to the Robert Lightsey Memorial Fund at Highland Baptist Church.
