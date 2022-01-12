Mrs. Doris Fern Jones, 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at her home in Laurel.
Doris was born Friday, June 3, 1932, to Thomas M. James and Dora Allen James in Ellisville. After raising her children, Doris returned to school and obtained an associate’s degree in nursing from Jones County Junior College in 1981. Doris had a love for helping others, and she worked as a registered nurse at South Central Regional Medical Center until her retirement in 1994. After retirement, Doris continued serving others as a volunteer at SCRMC. Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved flowers and enjoyed working in her flower gardens, fishing, cooking, sewing, reading, traveling, taking pictures, spending time with her family and, most of all, being a “Granny.” She was a member of Salem Heights Baptist Church.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 72 years Allen Jones of Laurel; her son Dwight Jones of Laurel; daughter Donna Martin of Foxworth; grandchildren Amber Barnette (Heath) of Laurel and Lt. Col. Adam Jones (Jennifer) of Clovis, N.M.; great-grandchildren Dylan Barnette, Lakeyn Barnette, Payton Jones and Parker Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Leroy James, Milton James and Robert James; sisters Annie Nobles, Beatrice Busby and Cubell Nobles; and son-in-law Tommy Martin.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 13, from 5-8 p.m. with the service following on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Brent Benson and Rev. Roy Crouch will officiate.
Serving as pallbearers are the deacons of Salem Heights Baptist Church.
A special thank you to the staff of Loving Care Senior Assistance Services, Forrest General Hospice and Tracy Clark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon International or BEAMS Bibles.
