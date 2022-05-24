Mrs. Doris Irene “Dot” Casey, 89, of Laurel died May 10, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Casey was born in Ohatchee, Ala., on Jan. 18, 1933, to Ansel and Irene Conner. She was married to Maj. (Ret.) William H. Casey on Oct. 31, 1950 and accompanied her husband to many of his U.S. Army military assignments in the U.S. and overseas. During their 63 years together, they lived in Washington, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, California, Kentucky, Germany and Panama. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Casey was a talented seamstress, cake decorator and artist. She was a devoted follower of the Atlanta Braves, professional golf and professional cycling. She was an avid reader and was a master at crossword puzzles.
Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by her husband William H. “Jack” Casey; son Dr. Michael Casey; daughter Melanie Red; and her sister Billie Jean Kemp.
She is survived by three daughters, Rosemarie Magner (Steve) of Griffin, Ga., Becky Sherwin (Steve) of Laurel and Jacalyn O'Neal (Jean Paul), of Slidell, La.; nine grandchildren, Seth Sherwin (Holly), Heather Sherwin, Michael Casey (Jessica), Casey Magner, Brett Magner (Alex), Ty Magner, Grace O'Neal, Graham Robinson and Chase Robinson; and eight great-grandchildren, Katie Krout, Rowan, Violet and Noah Sherwin, Mac and Fred Casey, Kya Robinson and Frankie Rose Magner.
A private memorial service was May 14 at the family home in Laurel.
