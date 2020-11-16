Doris Jefcoat Caldwell, 94, of Hebron passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at her residence in Hebron. She was born Wednesday, March 3, 1926, in Hebron.
A graveside service was Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Big Creek Cemetery. Burial followed in Big Creek Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797.
Doris was born and raised in Hebron and returned there for the last 12 years of her life, where she passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she enjoyed many years with her dear friends in her Sunday school class.
She cherished her family, including the many cousins she was able to spend time with throughout the years. She enjoyed working with her flowers, traveling throughout the world, and quilting at the Hebron School with her dear friends.
Doris was always open to trying new things including Facebook and had recently started using Echo Dot to listen to her favorite music. She loved visits from all of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Joel Jethro Jefcoat; mother Arvada Todd Jefcoat; and sister Faye Jefcoat McGee.
Survivors include her daughters Sandra Caldwell Pearson, Ann Caldwell Hulshof (Bert) and Susie Caldwell Dillard (Carleton); grandchildren Conner Dillard (Angie), Grant Dillard, Brandi McKenna, Dusti Williams (Jeff), Jennifer Jae Sherlock (Sean) and John Caldwell Weeks; great-grandchildren Ellie McKenna, Cassie McKenna, Danny McKenna and Collin Weeks.
Pallbearers will be Grant Dillard, Bubba Newcomb, Josh Newcomb, Steve Guy, Billy Guy and Jeff Bailey.
The family says a special thank you to Dr. Chris Mauldin; Laura Boleware; Myrtis Ray, her dear friend and caregiver; and Deaconess Hospice.
The family requests that memorials be sent to First Baptist Church of Laurel.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.