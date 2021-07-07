Doris June Gordon Smith

Doris June Smith, 87, of Laurel went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2021. She was born June 17, 1934, in Forrest County to Raymond R. Gordon and Melrose V. (Weathers) Gordon. She was married to Benny J. Smith for 64 years.
Visitation will be Saturday July 10, at 9 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with interment following in Memorial Gardens. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
Mrs. Smith worked beside her spouse for many years at Smith Jewelers in Bay Springs. She later worked as a receptionist for Dr. Mark Massey at his dental office in Bay Springs prior to her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, where she was an active member, and also sang in the senior choir. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and Mamaw. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, camping and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Benny J. Smith; her parents Raymond and Melrose Gordon; and her brother Franklin A Gordon.
She is survived by her brother Clifton R Gordon of Summerfield, Fla.; sister Daisy Nell West of Laurel; brother Rev. Charles W Gordon (Ina) of Laurel; sister-in-law Ava Ann Arinder of Wichita Falls, Texas; son Mark Smith (Amy) of Dover, Ark.; daughters Phyllis Walters (Blane) of Laurel and Dianna Everett (Mike) of Forest; grandchildren Amanda Smith of Richland, Washington DC , Wesley Smith of Fayetteville, Ark., Hunter Everett of Forest, Anna Thornton (Jody) of Hattiesburg, Alana Blackledge (Royce) of Laurel, Alan Walters (Kiersti) of Laurel, Kristen Hutchinson (Bennie) of Pulaski and Kayla Mason (Cody) of Starkville; great-grandchildren Reese Walters, Lana Walters, Alliegh Walters, Kiley Buse, Addie Blackledge, Hank Blackledge, Bo Blackledge, Lila Kate Thornton, Derek Thornton, Carter Hutchinson, Easton Hutchinson and Ellie Mason.
Pallbearers will be Alan Walters, Hunter Everett, Royce Blackledge, Jody Thornton, Wesley Smith, Bennie Hutchinson and Cody Mason.
Special thanks to all her caregivers over the past few years and all the nurses, aides and staff at Jones County Rest Home.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
