Doris Pauline Chancellor Poore of Laurel, passed away on June 9, 2022 at the age of 99. She was born in Laurel on Jan. 6, 1923, to W. C. Chancellor and Martha Leona Pope Chancellor.
Ms. Poore was employed at the Reliance and worked also at Neco prior to her retirement. She was a member of Union Seminary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; first husband Vertis Watts; husband Dallas Poore; daughter Carolyn Tripp; grandson Jamie Jones; and great-granddaughter Sumer Sims.
She is survived by her daughter Phyllis (Charles) Daughdrill; granddaughters Candice Daughdrill Watkins, Ashley Daughdrill (Chris Holifield) and Connie (Van) Sumrall; grandson Shannon (Mary) Jones; great-grandchildren Megann McDonald, Alexia Watkins, Cari Sims and Levi (Sierra) Sumrall; and great-great-grandchildren Brantley Husband, Kameron McDonald, Dustin Sims, Weston Sumrall, Kailey Sumrall, Addyson Sims and Paislee Sims.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Union Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel with burial to follow. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.colonelchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.