Doris Ruth Ledbetter was born March 1, 1936, in Jones County to Hubert and Zora Moss. She was one of 12 children.
Doris was a dedicated member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church and the WMA. She was led to witness to everyone about her Lord and Savior. Doris often sacrificed her time picking up kids to take them to church.
She was always outside either planting a garden or planting flowers. Her yard was always kept to perfection. She made pine-straw baskets as a hobby and always gave them away. She loved to sew and worked as a seamstress at Mar-gay and Reliance. Family and friends would tell you she was a good listener and always had a comforting word. She loved her family, friends and grands.
Doris was preceded in death by her first husband and father of their child Walton Hodge; her late husband Stacy Ledbetter; parents Hubert and Zora Moss; brothers Jim Moss, Don Moss and Kenneth Moss; and sister Aundrea Barnes.
She is survived by her daughter Amy Manning (Carl); her extra daughter Renee Hudson (Sonny); stepdaughter, Barbara Scott; stepsons Allan and Larry Hodge; grandchildren Ethan Odom, Grace Odom, Anistan Odom, Warren Odom, Johnny Green, Cheri Beasley, Cassie Hodge, Miranda West and Nathan Hodge; brother VJ Moss (Kathy); and sisters Patricia Hilbun (Ellis), Connie Durrough (Bill), Kathy Herrington (Earl), Faith Mills (Truman) and Bonnie Jean James (Don Payton).
Pallbearers will be Ethan Odom, Warren Odom, Joby Moss, Kenny Harrey, Sonny Hudson and Dale Moss. Honorary pallbearers will be Grant McKee and Joseph Walker.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Joe Watson and Brother Vince Moss will officiate.
