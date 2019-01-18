Doris Vernell Craft Creel, 89, of Soso passed away Friday, Jan., 18, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. She was born Tuesday, May 7, 1929 in Mize.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home and the burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Logan Savage, Minister and Mr. Kirk Royals, nephew will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Vernell was a longtime member of the Ellisville Church of Christ. In her younger years, she was a Bible teacher for 4-and 5-year-old children and also fifth- and sixth-grade children. She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a giving person and enjoyed serving others. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, canning vegetables and bird watching.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Gavin Creel; parents John Robert Craft and Mittie Butler Craft; siblings Hilma McAlpin, Randall Craft, Willie Myrl Sullivan, Audell Swager and Johnnie Royals; and grandson Blake Phillips.
Survivors include her children Cynthia Shelton (Ray) of Memphis, Gary Creel (Ann) of Sugar Hill, Ga., Deborah Davis (Mark) of Moselle and Judith Heathcock (Paul) of Sandersville; sisters Ann Frisbee of Mobile, Ala., and Betty Anderson of Soso; grandchildren Matthew Shelton, Melanie Roman, Michelle Lackey, Christie Creel, Brandon Creel, Christy Sutherland, Brooke Phillips, Micah Davis, Simon Davis, Jessica Sherman and Micah Heathcock; great-grandchildren Luke and Jack Roman, Ayden, Levi and Ellie Creel, Cole and Peyton Loy, Cameron Sheldt and Jenna Sutherland and Tristen, Corbin and Raymond Shelton.
Pallbearers will be Ray Shelton, Paul Heathcock, Mark Davis, Micah Heathcock, Matthew Shelton and Brandon Creel.
Her nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Asbury Hospice House, 304 S. 40th Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39402.
