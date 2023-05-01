Doris Victoria Shell, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother “Granny,” passed away peacefully April 29, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel at the age of 87. She left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior after being born in Laurel on Sept. 7, 1935. She grew up in the Sharon Community and spent most all of her life in Jones County, still residing in Sharon at the time of her death.
Doris attended Sharon School, where she loved to play basketball and would often tell you her many stories from those years. She was a devoted LPN who worked at Nucare Nursing Home for 17 years, where she loved and cared for many residents. If you walked through the door at Nucare it would not be uncommon for you to hear her singing gospel hymns to the residents. After retiring from the nursing home, she loved helping families by keeping preschool children in her home. As she got older, on a pretty day, she loved sitting on her back porch, feeding the chickens and working her puzzle books.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church Sharon, where she loved singing in the choir and singing solos when asked. Her favorite songs were the old gospel hymns she grew up singing.
Her first marriage was conducted by Rev. Grady Smith on April 18, 1954 at the pastor’s home to Thomas Lamar Smith on Thomas’ birthday. They were blessed with three children, Norman Ray, Glenn Allen and Marsha Gail. Thomas died in a tragic vehicle accident on May 25, 1965. Later in life, Doris remarried Robert Lee Shell on April 6, 1996, whom she also dearly loved.
Doris was also preceded in death by her latest loving and devoted husband Robert Shell; her mother and father Mador Savannah Temple Hill and William Horace Hill; and by her brothers and sisters Dewey Hill, James Carl “JC” Hill, Chassie Ruth Hill Myrick, Beatrice Hill Moss and Wilma Lee Hill Springer.
She is survived by her sons Norman Ray (Vicki) Smith, Glenn Allen (Kathy) Smith; daughter Marsha Gail Smith Taylor; seven grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Jamie Smith, Josh Smith (Abbey), Dillon (Shea) Taylor, Dereck (Chira) Taylor, Dawson (Taylor) Taylor and Dakota Taylor; and five great-grandchildren, Gavin Thomas Smith, Sawyer, Harlow and Khloie Taylor, and Victoria Paige Taylor.
Visitation for Mrs. Doris Shell will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at First Baptist Church of Sharon with services Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Matt Olsen of First Baptist Church of Sharon will officiate.
