Dorothy Ann McDonald, 86, of Laurel passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. McDonald came to Laurel from Kilmichael and Hollandale, where she was a member of Doty Springs Baptist Church and Darlove Baptist Church, respectively. She loved being outside, either gardening or working in her flower beds, and deer hunting.
She was preceded in death by her father Willis Woods; mother Effie Woods; husband Jessie McDonald; and her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons Larry McDonald of Laurel, Martin McDonald (Jennie) of Lake Village, Ark., and Bobby McDonald (Mary) of Meridian; daughters Ann Ramsey (Frederick) of Laurel and Clare Ross (Mike) of Pioneer, La.; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, April 25, from 1-3 p.m. with graveside services to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3:30.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Nichols, Jason Snider, Peyton Ramsey, Frederick Ramsey, Mike Ross and Tim Ross.
