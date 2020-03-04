Dorothy Annelle Pearson, 88, of Laurel died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 10-11 a.m. at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 at the church and burial will follow in Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Eddie Bryant will officiate.
