Dorothy C. Sellers, born Dec. 15, 1931 in Jones County, passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 87.
Mrs. Sellers was a seamstress for Reliance Sewing Factory prior to her retirement. She loved to sew and work in the garden. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin Cochran and Martha Jane Henry Cochran; husband Granville Sellers; daughter Janice Cooley; and four brothers.
Survivors include her son Michael Gibson of Ruston, La.; daughter Rebecca Cornelius of Mobile, Ala.; grandchildren Cade Gibson, Jarrett Cooley, Benjamin Cooley, Crystal McMurray and Jason Cooley; great-grandchildren Joshua Cooley, Luke Cooley, Jasmine Cooley, Parker Rose McMurray and Madden McMurray; one sister, Willie Jo “Pig” Manning of Laurel; son-in-law Phillip Cooley of Laurel; nephews James Manning and Pete Cochran; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, April 20. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the service will be at 3:30. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Brother Dave Moran will officiate.
