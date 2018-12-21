Dorothy Christine Clark Johnson Bankston, born Sept. 8, 1926, in Smith County’s “Sullivan’s Hollar” (Hollow), passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. She was 92 years old.
Mrs. Bankston will be laid to rest Sunday at Fair Ridge Baptist Church cemetery. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with family and friends’ visitation immediately before the service from 1-2:45 p.m. Officiating will be Brother Buddy Jennings and Brother Alan McCord.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Cora Clark; her first husband and father of her children Ernie Edwin Johnson; her second husband Pat O. Bankston; daughters Peggy Sue McMullan and Linda Faye Townsend; and her son Charles Wayne Johnson; one great-grandchild; and her four brothers, Vernon, Ray, Robert and Don Clark.
She is survived by her son David Edwin Johnson and her daughters, Patricia Rose Bankston, Debbie Ruth (Ricky) Elkins and JoAnn (Louis) Campbell, all of Laurel; her sister Jan Calcote of New Waverly, Texas; along with a host of grandkids and great-grandkids.
Mrs. Bankston retired from Sanderson Farms, where she worked in many capacities before retiring as a production line supervisor. One of her fondest stories of her days at Sanderson Farms was having to train all her bosses, including Joe Frank Sanderson Jr.. for his father.
Mrs. Bankston was a devoted member of Fair Ridge Baptist Church in Stringer. Throughout her retirement years, she enjoyed her church quilting club Peace Makers. She was a devout Christian who walked daily with our Lord.
She loved watching the Stringer Red Devils play ball and followed the team through their state championships in the 1990s.
Everyone who knew her knew she loved her flowers as much as anything else. Her yard was filled with azaleas, roses, camellias, day lilies and anything else she thought was pretty. She often spotted something blooming in someone’s yard and stopped to ask for a cutting, and others would do the same to her. She continued to work in her yard until 2017, when she just couldn’t do it anymore.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Micheal Townsend, Stephen Johnson, Robby Bankston, Jeremy Campbell, Rick Elkins, Christopher Johnson, Jason Campbell, Matthew Johnson, Brian McMullan, Nicholas Johnson, Chayne Johnson and Benjamin Johnson.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.