Dorothy ‘Dot’ Ann Lowery

Dorothy “Dot” Ann (Moore) Lowery peacefully passed away in her sleep Saturday
evening, Nov. 24, 2018.
Dot was born in Russellville, Ala., on May 2, 1939. Her parentswere Leonard and Annie Russel Moore. Dot graduated from Russellville High School in the Spring of1958. November of that same year, she met a young man, Rutherford “Spencer” Lowery, from Sandersville, whose work had taken him to north Alabama, and after a courtship thatsome would call brief, at best, they were married 28 days later. Their marriage lasted more than58 years before Spencer passed away. The loss of her husband was devastating for Dot, asthey truly loved each other.
Dot was a homemaker, but also worked for a short time as a teacher’s aide at SouthsideElementary School in Heidelberg, where she made several lifelong friends. As oneof Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dot volunteered several hours each month in door-to-door work,teaching others about the Bible. Due to multiple strokes, this work was made more difficulttoward the later years of her life, but she remained faithful and determined while she was stillable to walk and talk.
Dot was a devoted wife and a dedicated follower of Christ. As a Jehovah’s Witness, Dotbelieved that after Armageddon, she would be brought back to a Paradise Earth along with other
faithful followers of Christ. This strong belief and dedication was evident in everything that Dotdid — she would give her last dime or the shirt off Dad’s back to someone she felt truly neededit, regardless if they deserved it or not.
Dot is survived by her siblings Christine Bailey, Faye Lowery and William “Leon” Moore;
two children, Bonnie and Clark; six grandchildren, Cory, Chad, Judson, Jordan, Jade and Sophia;
and four great-grandchildren, Trinity, CJ, Owen and Avery.
She will be dearly missed by everyone
that had the privilege of knowing her. In loving memory of Dot, please send donations to the
Heidelberg Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
