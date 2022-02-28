Dorothy ‘Dot’ Boler Turner
Dorothy “Dot” Boler Turner of Soso passed away peacefully at her residence on Feb. 24, 2022.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Centerville Baptist Church with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Moselle Memorial Cemetery. Brother Rich Gray will officiate.
She was born in Newton County on July 10, 1931 to the late B.O. and Emily Perkins. She was a devoted member of Centerville Baptist Church. She loved to cook and loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years H.P. “Bill” Boler; her parents B.O. and Emily Perkins; brother Rodney Perkins; and grandson Jay Welborn.
She is survived by daughter Debbie Russell; granddaughter Brandi Ellzey; and great-granddaughter Jayla Ellzey.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
