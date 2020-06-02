Dorothy Eileen Martz of Laurel passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born in Sharpsville, Pa., to Lewis K. and Anna Florence Koser Zook.
She graduated from Sharpsville High School, Class of 1953. She also was a private babysitter and a former dental assistant.
Dorothy belonged to the First Trinity Presbyterian Church of Laurel. She served as a Sunday school teacher, nursey worker and was very active in the Presbyterian Woman.
While living in Zanesville, Ohio, she helped her husband organize Y City Muskie Camping Club. She was also a Girl Scout leader and did first aid for the Red Cross.
She is survived by one son, James C. Martz; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Charles) Ivy and Susan Gail (Grant) Nichol; four grandchildren, Christina Blue, Devon C. Ivy, Matthew Stone and Gracie Nichols; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband, parents and one brother.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to COVID-19 research, Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights or First Trinity Presbyterian Church.
