Dorothy Elaine Jones King, at the age of 74, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2019.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Charles Newton and Nettie Ruth (Anderson) Jones; and sister Linda Gail Odom.
She is survived by her children Danon Jenkins (Shawn), Bart King (Mandi) and Justin King (Patricia); brothers Ricky Jones (Terri) of Ocean Springs, Ronnie Jones (Carolyn) of Laurel and Marvin Jones (Kay) of Laurel. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Reece and Emma King, Lance Jenkins and Noah and Ella King.
Dorothy dearly loved her family and friends, children and especially was proud of her grandchildren.
She was a prayer warrior, a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and a faithful member of First Church of God, Moss, even to her last days. She taught school for 43 years and was very talented and athletic. She loved cooking, growing and canning vegetables, traveling, entertaining, playing cards, growing flowers, working in her yard and sharing and caring for others.
Even though she battled Parkinson’s, she never let it slow her down. She loved her friends who attended her Parkinson’s exercise class with her. As she battled cancer, she never stopped thinking of others ahead of herself even up to her last breath. She was truly the example of a virtuous woman and has now received her crown!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that love gifts be given to South Central Healthcare Foundation to assist with education and support of the Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery Program, P. O. Box 607, Laurel, MS 39441; or the Davis Phinney Foundation, 357 S. McCaslin Blvd, Ste 105, Louisville, CO 80027; or the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel with the funeral to be at First Church of God, Moss on Friday at 11 a.m. She will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Stringer. Brother Kevin Williamson and Brother Paul Matte to officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Odom, Bill Odom, Gill Odom, Corey Jones, Duane Jennings and Randy Odom.
