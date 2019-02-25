Dorothy “Dot” Annette Hill passed away Feb. 10, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born and raised in Laurel and Calhoun and was 88 when she went to live with Jesus.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children Edgar C. Strahan, also a native of Laurel.
They moved to Texas, where she lived with the people she loved most: her family. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Rhonda Deshotel; four brothers and one sister; her father William Ellis Hill; and mother Fannie Florence Hill.
Survivors include her daughters Paula Bullard of Houston and Patricia Beard of Soso; eight grandchildren, Chance, Ken, Kaleb, Josh, Jeremy, Theresa, Steve and Melody; and 11 great-grandchildren, Michael, Audrey, Josh, Madison, Cheyenne, Ellie, Emily, Destayne, Emily, Ellieand Austin.
She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Soso.
Pinehaven Funeral Home of Hattiesburg is in charge of the arrangements.
