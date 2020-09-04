Dorothy J. Wages, 62, of Laurel passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Ms. Wages was born in Jones County on June 19, 1958. She was employed with Lake Serene Grocery as a cashier.
She was preceded in death by her father Johnny Wages and her mother Lula Blackledge Wages.
Survivors include one son, Alex Pearson (Kayla); brother James Wages; sisters Maxine Sumrall, Joann Wages and Sue Rowell; and one granddaughter, Abigail Pearson.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at Mill Creek Methodist Church Cemetery in Jones County. Ricky Brady will officiate.
