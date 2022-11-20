Dorothy Jean Hancock Lampkin of Laurel gained her Heavenly wings on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the age of 85.
She was born to Sylvester and Vallie Ainsworth Hancock on Sept. 19, 1937, as the second youngest of eight children. On April 9, 1955, she married Angelo, the love of her life. They went on to have three children, Angie, Mary and Billy Wayne. The couple celebrated 53 years of marriage before Angelo passed in 2008. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker, excellent cook, immaculate housekeeper and took pride working in her yard. Throughout her life, she was a doting caregiver to her husband and family. In the years after losing her husband, she enjoyed going out for lunch with her best friend Gayle and shopping. Always energetic, she was quite the social butterfly doling out hugs and back pats with the reminder to “come see me sometime”. She was a strongly independent, spirited woman who loved the Lord, life, and her family and friends. She will be remembered and missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband Angelo Lampkin; son Billy Wayne Lampkin; parents Sylvester and Vallie Ainsworth Hancock; brothers Cecil Hancock, S.V. Hancock, J.W. Hancock and Larry Hancock; sisters Gertrude Moore, Wilma Coreen Sumrall and Ruby Ainsworth; and son-in-law Dale Sims.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Angela “Angie” Sims and Mary Chancellor (Rodney) of Laurel; granddaughter Sonya Sims Myers (Stefan) of Laurel; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be Monday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Union Seminary Baptist Church in Jasper County. The service will be officiated by Sonya Myers and Marilyn Garner.
Pallbearers will be Clarence Sumrall, Jeff Sumrall, Tony Hancock, Douglas Ainsworth, Scott Lampkin and Stefan Myers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Chancellor, Tony Ulmer, Eddie Helms and Clark Green.
Music to be performed by Marilyn Garner and closing prayer by Jeff Sumrall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Young Women’s Christian Organization, 428 W. Oak St. Laurel, MS 39440.
