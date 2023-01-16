Dorothy Jean Hayes, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 14, 2023. She was 90.
Jean was born on Oct. 10, 1932, to Henry W. and Nell Brown of the Glade Community. Jean attended Glade High School. After graduation, she attended business school and then went to work at Graves, Lindsey and McLaurin, where she worked as an insurance underwriter for most of her adult life.
In 1991 she gave her birthday to her first grandchild, Kristen. Jean said she didn’t need a birthday anymore. She and Kristen always shared a special bond. Jack and Jean loved their two grandchildren and spent as much time with them as they could.
Jean was a charter member of Glade Baptist Church. She loved her church and held many positions, from teaching children in VBS to serving as the Sunday school director. After she retired, she spent every Tuesday at her quilting club there at the church. She loved to quilt and made dozens of beautiful quilts.
Jean is survived by her three children, Kent Hayes of Brooklet, Ga., Vicki Vaughan of Florence and Lisa Hayes of Ellisville; her grandchildren Kristen (John) Bigby and James Alexander Vaughan, all of Florence; great-granddaughter Khloe Bigby; her sisters Tommie (Don) Welborn and Patsy (Russell) Walker; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years William Jack Hayes Jr.; her brother Charles Brown; and her sister Nettie Rae Brown.
A graveside service will be at Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Brother Bob Taylor will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.