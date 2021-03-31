Dorothy Jewel Wheeler Clark, born April 2, 1940, passed away on March 29, 2021 at the age of 80.
Mrs. Clark worked for the City of Laurel Water Department in accounting and as a Kroger customer service manager prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Wheeler; mother Oneta Wheeler; stepmother Delia Wheeler; brothers Oneal Wheeler and Herman “Hank” Odom; and sisters Annette Sigrest, Patricia “Pat” Cezeaux and Shirley Blackwell.
Survivors include her daughter Rachel Clark Gardner (Charles); grandson Dustin Newcomb (Danielle); granddaughter Jalyn Newcomb; great-grandson Gunner Newcomb; and great-granddaughter Piper Mason. She is also survived by her brothers Tommy Odom and David Ainsworth; and her sisters Bobbie Dean Ainsworth, Marsha Thornton and Peggy Brady.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Good Hope Cemetery in Stringer.
Pallbearers will be John Clark, Terry Walley, Ronnie Sims and Jacob Rayner.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.