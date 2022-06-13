Dorothy L. (Strickland) Miller Thornton, 92, of Hattiesburg passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Wyndham House in Hattiesburg. She was born July 9, 1929, to Pearlie Ima (Bishop) and Eddie Vaughn Strickland. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents Pearlie Ima (Bishop) and Eddie Vaughn Strickland; husbands Wilmer Thornton and Abraham Miller; three sisters Billie (Strickland) Annis, Rachel (Strickland) Craft and Eric Dois (Strickland) Dykes; brother Vaughn Dale Strickland; and nephew Robert Strickland.
She is survived by nephews Eddie Dykes (Robin) and Carmen Craft; four nieces, Linda (Darby) Day (Ken), Diane (Craft) Flowers (Robert), Nancy (Strickland) McLaurin (Mike) and Pamela (Dykes) Pates (Joe); and a host of great-nieces and great nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and great-great-great-nieces and great-great-great-nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel with the services to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Taylorsville. Brothers Alan Speed and David Speed will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Adam Strickland, Jacob Dykes, Greg Carr, Robert Flowers, Chadwick Rand and Richard Hendry.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
