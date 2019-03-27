Dorothy Lee Marshall, born May 15, 1938 in Flagstaff, Ariz., passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 80.
Mrs. Marshall was a homemaker and a member of Kingston Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Harold Bradshaw; son Keith Wayne Bradshaw; granddaughter Christie Peck; great-granddaughter Riley Kate Gunter; her parents Alex Thompson and Lucy Wallace Thompson; and siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of eight years Ben Marshall; two sons, Joe Bradshaw of Laurel and Billy Bradshaw of New Mexico; daughter Cheryl Peck of Laurel; grandchildren Jenny Gunter and Michael Peck, both of Laurel, Brittani Leach of Oklahoma and Logan Bradshaw of New Mexico; great-grandchildren Alley Gunter, Presley Gunter, Addy Peck and Gabby Peck; brother Jessie Thompson of Texas; and sister Irene Dixon of Oklahoma.
A graveside service will be Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Loco Cemetery in Loco, Okla.
