Dorothy Mauldin McGuyer, 86, of Gulfport passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Dot was born Jan. 28, 1934 in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Ruby Baughman of Laurel; first husband Charles Edward Mauldin; daughter Cathy Mauldin Blackledge; and sister Linda Baughman.
Dot is survived by her husband James C. McGuyer of Gulfport; son Charles Richard (Marlene) Mauldin; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Ava Eloice (Pat) Sumrall, Shirley (Pete) Reynolds and Sandra (G P) Crager; niece Debbie Reynolds; and nephew Kyle (Courtney) Crager.
She was a dedicated wife, a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Biloxi since 1976 and past member of First Baptist Church of Biloxi, where she served as a teacher in the 4-year-olds' class with Beverly Hill, Dan and Becky Lacy and Kitty Stephens. She also was the manager of Parliament House Apartments for 12 years.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 4, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.
