Dorothy Nance Haigler, 73, of Ellisville died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, Fla. She was born Sunday, Oct. 26, 1947, in Louisville.
A graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Ellisville City Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother Brandon Wilson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Ollie Wright Nance; brothers Jerry Winston and Samuel Nance; sisters Elaine Davidson and Kathy Hobbs; and two sons-in-law, Andy Licharowicz and Timothy King.
Survivors include her children Dennis Haigler (Lisa), Debra Flynt (Gifford), Gail Licharowicz, Daniel Haigler (Sylennia), Tammy Walsworth, Paul Haigler, Hope Haigler and Faith Haigler; siblings David Nance (Norma), Connie Anderson and Joann Callicot; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.