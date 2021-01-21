Dorothy Nell Johnson Pulley, 88, born Jan. 7, 1933, passed from this life on Jan. 20, 2021.
Mrs. Pulley was preceded in death by her husband John Wiley Pulley Jr.; parents Ernest E. and Mary Johnson; and brothers Ralph, Edward, James, Billy and Robert.
She is survived by her children Mike Pulley, Darlayne Byrd and husband Danny, and Landon Pulley and wife Se-Lynn; grandchildren Kristi Byrd and Jarrod Byrd and wife Courtney; great-grandchildren Harper and Jonah; sisters-in-law Sue Johnson and Eloise Johnson Richardson and husband Bob; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a member of West Laurel Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. Rev. Steve Jackson will officiate. Visitation will be graveside at 1 p.m. until service time.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
