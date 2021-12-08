Dorothy "Dot" Byrd of Laurel passed away peacefully at home, on Dec. 4, 2021.
The youngest of six children, Dorothy Nell Keyes was born July 21, 1928, to parents Deavours Eugene Keyes and Lillie Mae Goss Keyes. She was preceded in death by her brothers Gene, Benjamin and Johnny Paul; and her sister Kathryn.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved sister Grace; cousin Faye "Sis"; son Thomas (Tommy) and his wife Cindy; daughter Anita and her partner Mitchell; granddaughter Melanie and her partner Will; grandson Ethan; and great-grandchildren Carter, Alexandra (Allie) and Matthew. "Aunt Dot" was a beloved favorite aunt to a host of nieces and nephews.
Dorothy and Eddie Byrd married in 1945. They met in Laurel when Eddie returned from World War II. They moved to Chalmette, La., in the late 1940s. When Hurricane Katrina hit the region in August 2005, her Chalmette home was destroyed and she moved back Laurel, the place that she always considered to be truly “home."
"Polka Dot" was a loving and kind-hearted person. She could also tell a great joke and she had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to crochet and she was a talented seamstress and upholsterer.
We are heartbroken but the past few years have dealt her numerous health issues.
To all the family, friends, caregivers, nurses and doctors, the family is eternally grateful. Many went above and beyond the call to make her life comfortable.
While it is hard to say goodbye to Dot — our mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin and friend — her memory lives in our hearts and in the stories and remembrances that we share with one another.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 9, from noon until the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Mill Creek Cemetery.
