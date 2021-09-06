Dorothy Nell Windham Bradley, known to her friends as Dotty, was born on Sept. 12, 1943, and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sept. 3, 2021.
Dorothy was an RN at South Central Regional Medical Center for more than 30 years. She spent the majority of her career working on the Labor and Delivery floor of the hospital.
She was preceeded in death by her parents Void Anguish "Doc" and Nancy Aline Windham; her oldest sister Patricia Green; and her granddaughter Jaine Kay Bradley.
Survivors include her sons Jimmy Bradley (Joan) and Dwayne Bradley (Melinda); her grandchildren Evan Bradley, Linda Bradley, James Bradley and Alyssa Bradley; two sisters, Edna Pitts (Glen) and Linda Cooley (Doug); a host of nieces and nephews; and her dearest friend Kathy Culpepper.
Visitation for Mrs. Bradley will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. with the service to start at 11. David Fedele will officiate and burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
Pallbearers will be deacons of Freedom Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Cooley, Sonny Cooley and Michael Everett.
Dorothy was a very caring and loving lady and wasn’t happy unless she was taking care of someone. She loved the Lord and her family and friends with all of her heart. She enjoyed going to church and meeting regularly with her JOY group. She also enjoyed her mystery novels.
She will be greatly missed.
