Dorothy Parker Purvis, 99, of Ellisville died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the parlor of Ellisville First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, July 6, with services to follow in the sanctuary. Burial will follow in Ellisville Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Anderson and David McGowin will officiate.
Mrs. Purvis was a lifelong resident of Ellisville, excluding the World War II years, where she served as secretary to a general at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. She spent more than 50 years as co-owner and bookkeeper at George's Sporting Goods after returning home. A charter member of the Fidelia Club of Ellisville, Dot served in many capacities including chairwoman of the Heart Fund, New Member Orientation, president and club historian. Mrs. Purvis was also a charter member of the Tuesday Afternoon Bridge Club. Additionally, she was a member of the Dixie Golf Club, JCJC Alumni Association and Ellisville First United Methodist Church, where she served as a member of the Wesleyan Circle.
She will be remembered for her quick wit and sly one-liners, her generous table and gracious hosting. She kept her heart and home open to friends and family, all of whom will miss her love and wisdom.
Mrs. Purvis was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Jack N. Purvis Sr.; father L.L. Parker; mother Ella Crumbley Parker; and sister Mary Elizabeth Parker.
She is survived by her son Jay Purvis (Leslie); daughter Suzanne Spears; and brother Robert Parker (Linda). Her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Mimi, include Shannon Spears of Ellisville, Katye Spears Parker (Steven) of Petal, Jenna Spears (Vanessa) of Denver, Jackson Purvis and Warren Purvis (Shauna), all of New Orleans, and Peggy Purvis of Lawrensville, Ga.; and her great-grandchildren Jack, Ella, Ren, Rowan and Evie.
If you would like to honor Mrs. Purvis, donations may be made to the Dorothy and Jack N. Purvis Sr. Memorial Athletic Scholarship at Jones College, The Heart Fund of Jones County or Ellisville First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Tony Bounds, Jim Clark, Eddie Lee Endom, David Makamson, Walt Therrell and Larry Walters. Honorary pallbearers will be Clarence Putnam, Pete Wood and all of the Purvis Family nephews.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(1) entry
Dot was bright, wise and one of the most loving mothers ever. It was an honor to know her. Prayers for all friends and families
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.