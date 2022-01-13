Dorothy Pitts Purvis, 85, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab in Hattiesburg. She was born Monday, Oct. 19, 1936, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 17, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Rory Dill will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lula Pitts; and brothers James Pitts and Jerry Pitts.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years William Purvis of Laurel; son Robert Purvis of Austin, Texas; daughter Dinah Williamson of Laurel; and sister Doris Malone of Broaddus, Texas.
