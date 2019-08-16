Dorothy Roma (Gaskin) Saul, nee Gammage, 88, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1931 to WF & Annie Gammage and was raised in the Calhoun Community in Laurel.
She moved to Ocean Springs in the mid-1970s and was a member of Woodhaven Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; baby daughter Jamie Gaskin; husband Harold Saul; and brother-in-law Hilman Holifield.
She is survived by her son George Edward Gaskin (Diana) and daughter Suzanne (Tim W.) Bond; one grandson, Christopher W. Bond; and three granddaughters, Sunny Ulrich, Kellie Powell and Crystal Bond; along with four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, brother William (Marie) Gammage and sisters Ann (Hilman) Holifield, Ruth (Pete) Holifield and Fay (Joe) Giles; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
I would also like to make a special mention of all the terrific ladies that are the family of caretakers at Lemoyne Place. Thank you so much for taking such good care of her for 2 1/2 years. I couldn't have done it without you.
A visitation will be at Woodhaven Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 19, from 4-6 p.m. with a small service at 6 by Brother Sam Johnson. A graveside service and burial will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Taylor Family Cemetery in Laurel.
Southern MS Funeral services of Ocean Springs is proud to serve the family of Dorothy Roma (Gaskin) Saul.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.