Dorothy Windham Lindsay, born May 1, 1927, peacefully passed away Saturday, Dec.10, 2022 at the age of 95.
Dorothy, lovingly known as “DotDot,” was born in Sandersville to John Walton and Maggie Lee Culpepper Windham. Dorothy was a retired federal employee who traveled the world during her career, living in Washington, D.C., Europe, Australia and Guam before retiring in 2007 to the island of Kauai, Hawaii, and eventually returning to Mississippi in 2014.
Born on May Day, Dot lived up to the theme of her birthday with her love of all things blooming. She arose early each day to work in her flower garden, weed-eating and moving dirt until just a few months prior to her death. Dot lived an adventurous life, beginning with her first job in the summer of 1943, where, at the age of 16, she took a train from Laurel to Washington, D.C., to work as a summer hire stenographer in the War Department. Dot graduated from Sandersville High School, Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Dot enjoyed studying the Bible, crocheting, watching Fox News and was knowledgeable in all things golf and tennis.
Dorothy, the baby of 14, was preceded in death by her parents John Walton and Maggie Culpepper Windham; sisters Louise Windham, Myrtis Windham Satcher, Christine Windham Hickey, Wyn Windham Parker, Audrey Windham Gatlin and Nell Windham Youngblood; brothers Harmon Windham, Thad Windham, J.W. Windham Jr., Roy Windham and Bill Windham; and her children George Michael “Mickey” Hearn of Gulfport, Sherry Hearn Darnell of Laurel and Stan Hearn of Carriere.
Survivors include daughter Judith Lynn Wood Moore (Adam) of Kalaheo, Kauai; son Martin Ray Wood of Sumrall; daughter-in-law Gail Morgan Hearn of Gulfport; grandchildren Mandy DeSantis (Robert) of Laurel, Andy Cupit (Tiffany) of Laurel, Ryan Hearn of Ocean Springs, Morgan Hearn of Biloxi, Amber Hearn Spurgeon (Eric) of Fort Worth, Texas, Lauren Hearn Biandis (Barret) of Gulfport, Brittany Hearn McGill (Kerry) of Picayune, Magen Hearn of Carriere, Cole Moore of Honolulu, Madison Moore of Gainesville, Fla., and Christina Hudson (Dustin) of Sumrall; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Andy Cupit, Robert DeSantis, Morgan Hearn, Ryan Hearn, Adam Moore and Cole Moore. Honorary pallbearer will be Quon, the goldendoodle, the only dog Dot ever loved.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Justin Holifield, will take place at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.