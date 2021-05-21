Dorslene LaCaze Ellender, 91, of Laurel died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, followed by a Rosary at 10:45. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. with Father Ignacio Jimenez-Morales officiating. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Weaver Brothers Cemetery in Flora, La.
Mrs. Ellender was a homemaker and also worked in the church office for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for 40 years, where she was a member. She loved cooking and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Walter James Ellender; her parents Telesma and Sarah Roy “Tootie” LaCaze; brother Clarence Ray LaCaze; half-brother Walter Lee LaCaze; and grandson Jamie Ellender.
She is survived by her two sons, Joseph Curwyn Ellender of Laurel and James Marlon Ellender of Casper, Wyo.; grandson Tazmon Ellender; brother Roland LaCaze of Shreveport, La.; sisters Pauline O’Bannon of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Maxine Gallien and husband Donald of West Lake, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. She also leaves behind a multitude of friends who will greatly miss her.
Members of the Knights of Columbus will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Jack Evans for his years of care.
