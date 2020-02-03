Dorthy Christeen Robinson, 91, of Ellisville died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Saturday, July 7, 1928, in Louin.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mack Brown Cemetery. Brother Harlod Rowzee and Rev. Hiram Eaves will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a member of Ellisville Bible Study Church. She was loving mother, grandmother and friend. She retired from Ellisville State School after a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her father Flu Husband; mother Laura Husband Touchstone; husbands Eddie Welborn and CC "Bud" Robinson; son Michael Ray Welborn; and daughter-in-law Ann Welborn.
Survivors include her daughter Eva Everett (Joe); granddaughter Libby Welborn Brewer (Clint); great-grandchildren Michael Wisenhunt, Sarah Wisenhunt and Joel Wisenhunt.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Barlow, Larry Robinson, Danny Robinson, Bobby Robinson, William Everett Jr. and Shane Yelverton.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.