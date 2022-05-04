Dossie Wade White, 75, of Laurel passed away with his family by his side Monday, May 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at Myrick Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother Gerald Henderson will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Wade worked as an oil field tool specialist and retired from Baker Oil Services. He dearly loved and enjoyed the men he worked beside daily. He spent 23 years in the Citronelle, Ala., location with a group of men that became lifelong friends. He loved his wife and family unconditionally and enjoyed spending time with them. Wade and Margaret enjoyed spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains with their family and friends. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by his family. Wade was a member of Pathway Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dausie Madison and Myrtle Anderson White; sisters Lucille Anderson, Kathy Campbell and Anne White; and son Clifton Wade White.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Margaret Deloris White; daughters Stephanie Lynn Murray (Jason) and Jamie Denise Taylor (Brian); grandchildren Sommer McAlpin (Kuper), Zac McBride (Jade), Savannah Ivy (Karl), Blake McBride (Lauren), Brady McBride, Tatum Smith (Shelby), Cole Taylor (Jennifer), Drew White, Cory Taylor, Emily Taylor and Morgan Taylor; brother Joseph Leroy White; sisters Winnie Sue Pearson and Lavern Hutto; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family thanks everyone for all the calls and prayers over the past few weeks.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.