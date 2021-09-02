Doug Stewart, 56, of Ellisville passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Saturday, Dec. 26, 1964, in Chatom, Ala.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Indian Springs Baptist Church and the burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Doug was a selfless man who enjoyed spending his time and energy helping other people. He was a volunteer firefighter for more than 30 years. Doug was an avid outdoorsman. He also loved rebuilding antique sports cars. Doug’s greatest love, however, was his family. He always loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father Harold Stewart.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years Melinda Stewart; his mother Peggy Stewart Hawkins; his son Harold Douglas Stewart (Elise); his granddaughters Anna Hope Sellers and Isabelle Emrie Stewart; his brothers Carl Stewart (Loraine) and Irvin Stewart (Michelle); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be the members of the Jones County Volunteer Fire Department.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
