Douglas Clinton Leone passed away at his home in Laurel on Oct. 22, 2021 at the age of 87.
Douglas Clinton Leone was born Jan. 13, 1934, to Elias Clyde Leone and Lois Barnes Leone.
He was preceded in death by his son David Douglas Leone; his two brothers, Harold L. Leone Sr. and Billy Wayne Leone; and his two sisters, Doris Claire Leone Adair and Patricia Leone Walsh.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Jimmie Nell Ainsworth Leone; his daughter-in-law Brenda Leone; and his grandchildren Branden Leone (Laura) and Lauren Welborn (Brent). Douglas also leaves behind two great grandchildren, Ayden Joel Welborn and Bonnie Elizabeth Leone.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved all things outdoors and spent much of his time helping manage the family farm. He was a lifelong hunter, fisherman, golfer and dog lover. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation for Douglas Clinton Leone will be Thursday, Oct. 28, from 12:30-1:15 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville at 2 p.m. Brother John Musgrove will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Allen Rials, Bill Adair, Brent Welborn, Garrett Walsh Jr., Harold Leone and Jamey Edwards.
