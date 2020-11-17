Douglas Tillman Shows, 60, of Wallisville, Texas, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont. Douglas was born Saturday, Dec. 19, 1959 in Fort Stockton, Texas.
Douglas was known affectionately as PawPaw by his grandchildren. He was a pipe-fitter by trade for 40-plus years. Following his father’s footsteps, Douglas was a certified pipe welder. He dedicated his life to his family and worked extremely hard to ensure they were always provided for.
Douglas was known for always lending out his last dollar for those in need. His generous heart never went unnoticed. Although he was a quiet man, he never failed to leave a lasting impression to those he met along the way. He enjoyed the outdoors whether he was mowing, fishing or hunting. Douglas was deeply rooted within his Christian faith. He felt the closest to God when he was surrounded by nature.
He is survived by the mother of their three children Gabrielle Shows; his oldest son Casey Shows and daughter-in-law Racquel Shows; daughter Brittany and son-in-law Darren Koenig; son Caleb Shows; and precious grandchildren Elizabeth, Tillman, Clayton, Sylvester, Harper and Silas Shows.
Douglas also leaves behind his mother Carolyn Shows; sister Barbara Ann Parrish; brother Randy Shows; sister Belinda Evans; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father Tillman James Shows and youngest brother Sean Carroll Shows.
