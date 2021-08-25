Douglas Wayne Davis, 65, of Laurel passed away Aug. 23, 2021 at his residence.
Doug was born on Oct. 28, 1955, in Stamps, Ark. His family moved to Sandersville in 1969. Upon his graduation at Northeast Jones High School, Doug enlisted and served in the Army during the Vietnam era. He was well-known for his hard work and dedication to his career in the oilfield. As an extremely family-oriented man, he tried his best to raise his four children by being an example of well-mannered and respectful behavior. Once his children reached adulthood, he continued to instill those lessons onto his many grandchildren. He was a NASCAR fanatic and a proud supporter of the New Orleans Saints who was honestly just happy he managed to see them have a Super Bowl victory.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Clarabell Davis.
Doug is survived by his wife Kai Davis; his three daughters, Cristy McLean (Matt), Jamie McCullough (Chris) and Kim Nowell; his son Joey Davis (Emily); and eight grandchildren. He is also remembered by his siblings Walter Davis (Debbie), Joe Davis (Andrea), Danny Davis (Janell), Tania Keyes (Dobb), Lynette Husband and Sallie Mello; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Walter Davis, Joe Davis, Danny Davis, Joey Davis, Dalton McLean and Devin May. Honorary pallbearers will be Hayden Nowell, Chris McCullough, Milo Brown, Matt McLean and Jeremy Davis.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 12:30 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Gardens in Laurel at 2 p.m.
